Victorville man arrested in stabbing of couple at his apartment

Paramedics treated a man and woman in their 20s who were stabbed at a Victorville apartment.

By ABC7.com staff
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
A Victorville man is in custody, facing attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing a couple staying at his apartment.

Deputies responded to the call around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A man and woman in their 20s said they had been stabbed while sleeping.

Deputies went into the apartment and found 46-year-old Jimmy Kendall Smith in a closet, allegedly holding a knife.

Deputies used force to detain him. He was brought to a local hospital to be treated for injuries and was to be booked for attempted murder upon his release.

The two victims, ages 21 and 24, were transported to a trauma center.
