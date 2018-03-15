Renting In Melrose: What Will $1,700 Get You?

REAL ESTATE

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Melrose?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in this Los Angeles neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,700 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

313 North Genesee Ave., #6




Listed at $1,695 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 313 North Genesee Ave.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan and plenty of natural lighting. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

465 N Oxford Ave., #432-1




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 465 N Oxford Ave. It's also listed for $1,695 / month for its 750-square-feet of space.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include secured entry and on-site laundry. Sadly for pet owners, cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

956 Wilcox Ave.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 956 Wilcox Ave. (at Wilcox Ave. & Romaine St.) that's going for $1,675 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops, a ceiling fan and ample storage space. Building amenities include a swimming pool, assigned parking and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(See the full listing here.)
---

