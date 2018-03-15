HOBBIES & INTERESTS

South Bay's 1st virtual reality arcade opens in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. --
The South Bay's first virtual reality arcade has opened.


Survios in Torrance is looking to change the way SoCal looks at arcades. The state-of-the-art facility features 11 stations separated by specially tinted glass.

The owners of Survios may be new to Torrance, but they are not new to VR. The company provides VR software in hundreds of arcades and businesses across the U.S., and thousands more in 36 countries.

The Torrance location is their first brick-and-mortar arcade.

The owners have ambitions to open more VR arcades in SoCal.
