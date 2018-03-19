What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Koreatown, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
947 South Westmoreland Ave.
Listed at $1,400 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 947 South Westmoreland Ave., is 19.7 percent less than the $1,744 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Koreatown.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, an elevator, on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, tile flooring, granite countertops and tons of closet space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
861 S Catalina St.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 861 S Catalina St., is listed for $1,450 / month.
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, a balcony and granite countertops. Building amenities include assigned parking and an elevator. Pets are not allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
831 S Gramercy Pl.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom space at 831 S Gramercy Pl., which, at 700-square-feet, is going for $1,495 / month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly.
(See the full listing here.)
228 S Mariposa Ave.
Then there's this 725-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 228 S Mariposa Ave. (at S. Mariposa Ave. & W. 3rd St.), listed at $1,575 / month.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, ample closet space and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include on-site laundry and assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
(See the listing here.)
3927 W 7th St.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 3927 W 7th St., is listed for $1,650 / month for its 650-square-feet of space.
The building features on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the unit, expect to find hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, tons of closet space and ample natural light. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
(See the listing here.)
864 South New Hampshire Ave., #317
Over at 864 South New Hampshire Ave., there's this 680-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,695 / month.
In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry, secured entry, an elevator and on-site management.
(View the listing here.)
