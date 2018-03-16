BUSINESS

Sears building, a historical landmark in Santa Monica, to be renovated

TORRANCE, Calif. --
Developers have the green light to renovate the iconic Sears building in Santa Monica.


The California Coastal Commission gave the OK for a $50 million makeover for the Art Deco building. The building will be repurposed as creative offices and retail space.

The plan is to keep the elegant lines that have come to symbolize old Santa Monica. The Sears building was constructed in 1947.

The city of Santa Monica declared the building a historic landmark in 2004.

Sears will shut its doors in April.
