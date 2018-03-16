COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Yosemite's Half Dome climbing-permit lottery now open

This April 2013 image shows Half Dome, the iconic granite peak in Yosemite National Park in California. (AP Photo/Kathy Matheson)

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif --
Hiking to the top of Yosemite National Park's Half Dome is one of the world's most spectacular hikes.

It starts on a trail that winds past glorious waterfalls and ends with a strenuous cable-assisted climb up the side of the granite formation to reach the expansive vistas at the top.

But only 300 hikers each day get the honor of making the trek, and right now, you have the opportunity to apply for a permit.

The National Park Service is currently accepting applications for their preseason lottery. Now through March 31, climbers can submit their name online for a chance to be granted one of the 300 daily permits.

The cost to apply for the lottery is $10 and if you win, the permit costs an additional $10.

Click here to apply.

The permit winners will be announced in mid-April.

Rangers have created some graphs that show how many people they expect will want to hike the trail on each day. The less popular the day, the more likely you are to be granted a permit.

The National Park Service said it plans to install the cables on the side of Half Dome on May 25 and keep them up through Oct. 9. Those dates could change if weather creates dangerous conditions.

If you don't receive a permit, you're not entirely out of luck. The National Parks Service offers a limited number of permits through daily lotteries that begin when the cables go up.

The National Park Service has a webpage with more information on the lottery: here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsyosemite national parkhikingnaturelotteryrock climbingCentral California
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Comedy events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week
Annenberg Beach House hosts picnic in Santa Monica
4 visual and performing arts events in Los Angeles this weekend
San Bernardino police take at-risk youth camping
Thousands of guns melted in Rancho Cucamonga
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News