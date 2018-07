Tesla filed a permit to build a restaurant and supercharger station at a former Volvo Dealership in Santa Monica.So patrons may soon be able to grab lunch and charge their vehicle all while sitting in their parking spot.In January, billionaire Elon Musk tweeted he would put an old-school drive-in restaurant at one of the new supercharger stations in Los Angeles.According to auto news website "The Drive," the permit review process may start as early as next week.