PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Some wanted Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz committed in 2016

MIAMI --
Officials were so concerned about the mental stability of the student accused of last month's Florida school massacre that they decided to have him forcibly committed more than a year before the shootings.

But the recommendation was never acted upon.

Documents in the criminal case against Nikolas Cruz show the school officials at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and a sheriff's deputy recommended in September 2016 that Cruz be involuntarily committed for mental evaluation under Florida's Baker Act for at least three days.

A commitment under the law would have made it more difficult if not impossible for Cruz to obtain a gun legally.

Authorities say Cruz used a legally obtained assault rifle to kill 17 people at the school.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
parkland school shootingschool shootingmental healthmass shootingu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
LA Mayor, Parkland survivors urge teens to vote, speak up about gun control
ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors, coaches killed in Parkland shooting
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
A look at school gun violence in 2018
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News