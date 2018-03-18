REAL ESTATE

San Pedro's historic Arcade building for sale

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
For the first time in its 105-year history, San Pedro's historic Arcade building is for sale.


Built by fish dealer Aleck Carresi, it was originally named Carresi Neapolitan Arcade.

In 1986 the Carresi family sold the building to the current owners in a handshake deal, making this the first time the building has been on the market.

Today the building is filled with a variety of small businesses.

If you want to buy this slice of San Pedro history, it will cost you a cool $2.9 million.
