What Will $1,600 Rent You In Panorama City, Right Now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in this Los Angeles neighborhood with a budget of $1,600 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
9010 Tobias Ave., #337
Listed at $1,550 / month, this 789-square-foot studio apartment is located at 9010 Tobias Ave.
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Pets aren't welcome. Building amenities include secured entry, on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a fitness center.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
14626 Blythe St.
Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 14626 Blythe St. It's listed for $1,500 / month.
In the unit, look for hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are welcome. The building features on-site laundry and secured entry.
(See the complete listing here.)
14654 Blythe St., #D
Here's a studio apartment at 14654 Blythe St. that's also going for $1,500 / month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, plenty of closet space, new kitchen appliances, granite countertops and a dishwasher. Pets welcome in this unit. Building amenities include secured entry and on-site laundry
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.