'Farmhouse' Brings 'Seed-To-Plate' Fare To Beverly Grove

Photo: Farmhouse/Yelp

By Hoodline
A modern American spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 8500 Beverly Blvd. in Beverly Grove, the fresh arrival is called Farmhouse.

This newcomer is the latest addition to the Beverly Center and comes courtesy of second-generation farmer Nathan Peitso of Kenter Canyon Farms, according to the restaurant's website. The rotating, seasonal menu features "farm-traceable 'seed-to-plate' cuisine," with some of the produce supplied by Peitso's farm.

On the vegetable-forward menu, expect to see starters like whole-roasted cauliflower with yogurt, sesame and capers; shaved fennel and arugula salad with smoked blue cheese in a citrus-tarragon vinaigrette; and chicken soup with kale and herb pesto.

Switching over to entrees, look for dishes such as seared local black cod with herbed potatoes and soft-boiled egg; braised lamb shoulder with carrot-saffron romesco; and a dry-aged burger with pickled onion, slaw and espelette aioli.

There's a selection of large plates to share, pizzas and pasta dishes, and desserts like dark chocolate custard and rhubarb clafoutis with vanilla chantilly. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Farmhouse has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Jeremie S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 14th, said, "I had the chance to go for the pre-opening night and let me tell you, this place is about to be the place to be in LA. Right when you enter, the vibe is amazing, it feels like you just arrived at someone's huge home; such a warm welcome and decoration."

Yelper H B. added, "What a great new addition to the LA dining scene. The venue is beautiful and the food and beverages are amazing."

Head on over to check it out: Farmhouse is open Friday from 11:30am-midnight. (It's closed on Saturday-Thursday.)
