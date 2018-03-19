WEATHER

Evacuations ordered in parts of Ventura, Santa Barbara counties ahead of SoCal storm

A road closure sign is shown in areas of the Thomas Fire burn area during rainstorms that hit the region in January 2018. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
As a strong rainstorm is heading toward Southern California, mandatory evacuation orders were issued Monday that will go into effect Tuesday for areas of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The storm system developed off the coast and took in large amounts of subtropical moisture. That storm is expected to bring in heavy and long bouts of rain, which will be a concern for recent burn areas in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Starting Tuesday morning, rain is expected to hit Santa Barbara County, where devastating mudslides leveled homes and killed 21 people in Montecito.

The following communities, which were heavily affected by the Thomas Fire, are expected to see large amounts of rainfall over the course of the storm.

La Conchita, Matilija Dam and areas above Ojai could see more than 7 inches of rain. Ventura, the Santa Paula Creek area, Fillmore, Simi Valley, Oxnard and Camarillo could see as much as 5-6 inches of rain.

The following areas are under mandatory evacuations starting Tuesday at noon until at least 5 p.m. Thursday:
  • La Conchita
  • Matilija Canyon
  • North Fork
  • Nye Road
  • Vista Fire burn area - division Z and division B

Voluntary evacuation orders:
  • All areas east of Wall Street, east of Cedar Street, east of Cameron Street
  • North of Poli Street from Cedar to Kalorama Drive (includes Holy Cross School)
  • North of Poli Street from Kalorama Drive to Aliso Lane, south of Main Street and east to Lincoln, north of Poli Street and east to Agnus Drive (includes Ventura High School)
  • Agnus Drive south to Loma Vista Street east to Shamrock Drive, north to Foothill Road (includes Loma Vista School)
  • East of Appian Way and Court Avenue to Ashwood Avenue, north of Telegraph Road
  • All areas north of Pomona Street and Beckford Street and Albion to Victoria Avenue
  • All areas north of Foothill Road from Victoria Avenue to Kimball Road
  • Casitas Pass Road, between Santa Ana Road and Rincon Road
  • Ojai Road, between Thomas Aquinas College Road and Reeves Road
  • Ojai Road, between Thomas Aquinas College and Bridge Road
  • East Ojai, from Gridley Road east to Reeves Road
  • Norway Tract, east side of Floral Drive

The city of Ventura created a map on their emergency services website, which includes a map where residents can input their address to see if their area is under any evacuation orders. You can access the map by clicking here.

Areas in Santa Barbara County that were charred by the Thomas, Sherpa and Whittier fires were also placed under mandatory orders that start Tuesday at noon. Residents in the Alamo burn area were under a recommended evacuation warning.

Santa Barbara County emergency officials set up a map for areas under extreme and high risks (red, yellow and gray) that are under the evacuation orders. You may view the map by clicking here.

The Red Cross will set up an evacuation center at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, Warren Hall, 3400 Calle Real, at noon Tuesday for those having to leave their homes.
