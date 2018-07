Find Ice Cream & More At Venice's New 'Wanderlust Creamery'

A new spot to score desserts and ice cream has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Wanderlust Creamery , the new addition is located at 609 Lincoln Blvd. in Venice.This newcomer--which has several Southern California locations--is a project from food scientist Adrienne Borlongan and attorney-turned-restaurateur Jon-Patrick Lopez, according to the business' website Expect to see a rotating selection of ice cream flavors like a Thai-inspired sticky rice and mango, the "Abuelita Malted Crunch" with Mexican stone-ground chocolate and a Filipino-inspired "(purple yam) Malted Crunch." (You can take a look at the full selection of offerings here .)With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has already made a good impression.Michelle I., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 16th, said, "Well, I stand corrected! Ice cream can be awesome on a cold day. Quality, eye-catching indulgences here and a celebration of world flavors. The Thai tea and Ube are excellent."And The Chunk Monkey added , "The competition is fierce on the Westside for artisanal ice cream domination. Who is the clear winner in the Westside now? Wanderlust Creamery!"Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Wanderlust Creamery is open daily from noon-11pm.