What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Venice, Right Now?

109 Park Pl. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Venice are hovering around $3,975 (compared to a $2,050 average for Los Angeles). So how does the low-end pricing on a Venice rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

30 Dudley Ave., #4




This studio apartment, situated at 30 Dudley Ave., is listed for $1,698 / month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, an oven, built-in shelves and a roll-top bath. This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

649 Flower Ave., #d




Here's a 400-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 649 Flower Ave., going for $2,799 / month.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

340 Brooks Ave.




Next, there's this 650-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 340 Brooks Ave., listed for $2,800 / month.

Tenants can expect this unit to include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, handcrafted kitchen cabinets and a private enclosed yard. Dogs are welcome.

109 Park Pl., #1




Listed at $3,150 / month, this 750-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 109 Park Pl.

In the unit, expect hardwood floors, a front porch, a full kitchen, a ceiling fan and closet space. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

233 7th Ave., #1




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home, situated at 233 7th Ave., is listed for $3,500 / month for its 850-square-feet of space.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and plenty of natural light. Building amenities include garage parking and outdoor space. Pets are not welcome.

13700 Marina Pointe Dr., #826




And here's a 749-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 13700 Marina Pointe Dr., on offer for $3,550 / month.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a balcony, a walk-in closet, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and carpeting. The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, concierge service, a fitness center, valet parking and a rooftop lounge. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

479 Washington Blvd., #101




Finally, over at 479 Washington Blvd., there's this 900-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse, going for $3,950 / month.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a patio. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

