Clerk pistol-whipped during robbery at Garden Grove adult bookstore

A man is seen with blood running down his face after robbers attacked a clerk at a Garden Grove adult bookstore on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) --
A clerk was pistol-whipped during a violent robbery at an adult bookstore in Garden Grove, police say.

The crime happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday at the Garden of Eden store on Garden Grove Boulevard.

Police said two suspects, one of them armed with a gun, walked into the adult bookstore and demanded money from the clerk.

Things turned violent when one of the suspects hit the clerk on top of his head with the gun.

Police said both robbers ran off and are still on the loose.

Anyone with information was urged to call Garden Grove police at (714) 741-5704.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyGarden GroveOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News