HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --It's official - *NSYNC is finally getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The boy band, who gained fame in the 1990s, tweeted early Tuesday that their ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on April 30.
Monday, April 30 at 11:30am #walkoffame pic.twitter.com/JyQjIpLB2C— *NSYNC (@NSYNC) March 20, 2018
The five-member group consists of Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez. While the group went on a hiatus in 2002, they did reunite for a brief moment in 2013 for Timberlake's MTV VMA performance.
Bass teased that the day will be held on the eve of "It's Gonna Be May Day," which references a meme of Timberlake saying "It's gonna be May" that has circulated on the internet for years. It's a play off a line Timberlake sings in their 2000 hit "It's Gonna Be Me."
How fitting this ceremony will take place on Its Gonna Be May Day! See y’all there! *NSYNC to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame https://t.co/92lgOb16L7— Lance Bass (@LanceBass) March 20, 2018
Fatone and Chasez tweeted the news as well, but Kirkpatrick and Timberlake have not said anything publicly about the star yet.