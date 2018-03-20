ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

NSYNC will reunite for Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony in April

In this Aug. 25, 2013, file photo, Justin Timberlake with JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC are shown at the MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
It's official - *NSYNC is finally getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The boy band, who gained fame in the 1990s, tweeted early Tuesday that their ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on April 30.


The five-member group consists of Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez. While the group went on a hiatus in 2002, they did reunite for a brief moment in 2013 for Timberlake's MTV VMA performance.

Bass teased that the day will be held on the eve of "It's Gonna Be May Day," which references a meme of Timberlake saying "It's gonna be May" that has circulated on the internet for years. It's a play off a line Timberlake sings in their 2000 hit "It's Gonna Be Me."



Fatone and Chasez tweeted the news as well, but Kirkpatrick and Timberlake have not said anything publicly about the star yet.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusic newshollywood walk of famemusicboy bandreunionHollywoodLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Becca selects her final 2 men after Fantasy Suite dates
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines to host new hour of 'GMA'
Patrick Cassidy embraces new role at 5-Star Theatricals in Thousand Oaks
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News