'All-clear' at Anaheim High School after report of shots heard

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Anaheim High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning due to a report of shots heard near campus, police said.

Anaheim police received a call shortly before 6:30 a.m. about shots heard near the school - not on school grounds - and the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The department said on Twitter that school staff members reported "all is well at the school and all students that are at the school this early are safe."

At 8:19 a.m., Anaheim police tweeted the "all clear," saying investigators did not find any evidence of a crime. The lockdown was lifted, and students resumed school activities.
