What Will $1,600 Rent You In Tarzana, Right Now?

5680 Reseda Blvd. | Photos: Zumper

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Tarzana?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in this Los Angeles neighborhood with a budget of $1,600 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

5680 Reseda Blvd.




First, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 5680 Reseda Blvd., listed at $1,595 / month.

In the unit, tenants can expect to find carpeted floors, a dishwasher and a deck. Building amenities include outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pets aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5919 Reseda Blvd., #08




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 5919 Reseda Blvd., also listed for $1,595 / month for its 750-square-feet of space.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a full kitchen with a dishwasher, a ceiling fan and ample closet space. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

5931 Reseda Blvd., #129



Finally, here's a 750-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 5931 Reseda Blvd. that's going for $1,595 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, built-in shelves and plenty of windows. The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

