FOOD & DRINK

Portillo's offers chocolate cake slices for 55 cents

(Portillo's)

Portillo's is offering its customers a cheap treat in honor of the restaurant's 55th anniversary.

The restaurant is offering 55-cent slices of its Famous Chocolate Cake on Wednesday, April 4.

The offer is available at all restaurant locations while supplies last. To receive a 55-cent cake slice, customers must also purchase an entree, such as a sandwich, hot dog, entree salad or ribs.

There is a limit of one slice per customer and the deal is only good if you're dining in or driving through.

Customers can visit portillos.com/freecake to receive a slice of cake on their birthday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodportillosfoodBuena ParkMoreno ValleyOrange CountyRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News