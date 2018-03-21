SOCIETY

South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach gets millennial makeover

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. --
Big changes are in store for the South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach.


The Redondo Beach City Council changed zoning laws to allow for the galleria to become a mixed-use area.

The aim is to attract millennials, who will have 75 percent of the world's buying power by 2025, and are turning away from malls in favor of lifestyle centers.

The new South Bay Galleria will have 300 apartments, a hotel and 50,000 square feet of office space. The heart of the project will be a family-friendly park, where residential, retail and office converge.

The new Galleria won't shun retailers. Shops will be a main focus along its promenade.

Construction will begin in 2020 and take about 3.5 years.
