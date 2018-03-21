Man's death, bloody scene at Upland park under investigation

Crime tape surrounds a bloody scene at an Upland park on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Police are investigating whether the scene is connected to a man's death at a nearby apartment.

By ABC7.com staff
UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) --
Police in Upland are investigating whether a man's death is connected to a bloody scene at a nearby park on Wednesday.

Police dispatchers took a call for medical assistance at an apartment in the 500 block of E. 13th Street in the early morning hours.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man dead inside the unit.

Authorities said the man had a non-life threatening injury and if his injury had been treated properly, he would have survived.

Later in the day, police got a call about a bloody scene found at Memorial Park on Foothill Boulevard. Police said they were investigating whether the man's death is somehow connected to the scene.
