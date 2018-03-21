Man's death, bloody scene at Upland park under investigation

Police in Upland are investigating whether a man's death is connected to a bloody scene at a nearby park on Wednesday.Police dispatchers took a call for medical assistance at an apartment in the 500 block of E. 13th Street in the early morning hours.When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man dead inside the unit.Authorities said the man had a non-life threatening injury and if his injury had been treated properly, he would have survived.Later in the day, police got a call about a bloody scene found at Memorial Park on Foothill Boulevard. Police said they were investigating whether the man's death is somehow connected to the scene.