Lomita-Torrance business, A1 Coastal Rentals, to close after 73 years

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) --
After 73 years in the Lomita-Torrance area, A1 Coastal Rentals is closing its doors.


In its place will be a new five-story apartment complex. The family-run equipment rental shop opened in 1945 down the street from its current location.

In 1974, they moved to their current location on the corner of Crenshaw and Lomita boulevards. The property spreads out across the two cities - Torrance and Lomita.

From bobcats and scissor lifts, to floor sanders and portable toilets, this corner was the place to go.

The 2.7-acre lot could be windfall for the city of Lomita. The City Council said after a decade the new complex could generate $3.2 million a year from property and motor vehicle taxes.

A1 Coastal Rentals closes its doors for good in mid-April.
