EDUCATION

Oprah to speak at USC commencement

Oprah Winfrey spoke at Harvard's 2013 commencement ceremonies. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Oprah Winfrey will be the commencement speaker for USC's communication school graduation ceremony, the school announced Wednesday.

About 900 students are expected to graduate from USC's Annenberg school on May 11.

"Oprah Winfrey is one of the most powerful and effective communicators of our time, and someone I deeply admire for her commitment to using her voice for good," said USC Annenberg Dean Willow Bay. "I am both incredibly excited to hear her speak, and deeply grateful to her for sharing the day with our graduates."


Winfrey has given a number of commencement addresses over the years, speaking to students at Harvard, Stanford and Skidmore, among others.

The school is providing four tickets to each graduating student and televising the ceremony at other locations on campus.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationoprah winfreyuscgraduationLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
3 SoCal cosmetology schools ordered to cease enrollment
UC tuition cut for 2018-19 school year approved
Audit states lax oversight on how money was spent at Montebello district
Target offers teachers 15 percent discount on school supplies
LMU students teach financial literacy boot camp to teens
More Education
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News