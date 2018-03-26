'Mirabelle Wine Bar' Opens Its Doors In Valley Village

A new wine bar and beer bar, offering tapas and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 12518 Burbank Blvd. in Valley Village, the new arrival is called Mirabelle Wine Bar.
This newcomer is the latest project from David Gibbs--who is also one of the owners behind Sherman Oaks' Augustine Wine Bar--and features an extensive list of wines, craft beers and a selection of light bites to pair with the libations.
On the wine list, expect to find vintages like a syrah from White Hawk Vineyard, zinfandel from Paso Robles and a cabernet franc from Santa Barbara.
For brews, there's offerings like an English pale ale from the United Kingdom, a stout from Three Weavers and Ninkasi IPA from Oregon.
Rounding things out is a selection of cheese and charcuterie, as well as bites like ahi tuna crudo, beef carpaccio and marinated olives with fennel pollen and dill. (You can take a look at the full menus here.)
With a five-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far, Mirabelle Wine Bar has already made a good impression.
Stephanie P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 12th, said, "An intimate, low-key neighborhood bar with a great selection of wines! Perfect for a nightcap. Also, great taste in music."
Yelper Ryan W. added, "This is the bar you've been looking for. Similar to Bar Covell, this trendy, dimly lit wonder improves on the common wine bar with vintages dating back to the 1980s and beer that quite literally flew around the world to get to your glass."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Mirabelle Wine Bar is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 5pm-11pm, Thursday from 5pm-midnight, Friday and Saturday from 5pm-1am and Sunday, and Monday from 5pm-10pm.
