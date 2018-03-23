Renting In Hollywood: What Will $1,800 Get You?

REAL ESTATE

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Hollywood?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in this Los Angeles neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,800 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

1317 N Gardner St.




Listed at $1,800 / month, this 715-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit is located at 1317 N Gardner St.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, air conditioning, a ceiling fan, an oven and closet space. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1248 N Las Palmas Ave., #1




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 1248 N Las Palmas Ave., listed at $1,795 / month for its 900-square-feet of space.

Tenants will find the unit features hardwood floors, an oven, wooden cabinets and granite countertops. Pets aren't allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

1340 N Citrus Ave.



Located at 1340 N Citrus Ave., here's a 650-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,750/ month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ample closet space and modern bathroom furnishings. The building boasts assigned parking and on-site laundry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

