WEATHER

3-day storm brought more than 5 inches of rain to parts of the Southland

Sandbags and K-rails show murky and debris water flowing down a street in Los Angeles County amid a storm. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The three-day rainstorm brought much-needed water to California, which has been drying up despite a wet 2017.

In Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, where much of the heavy rainfall happened during the storm, most areas reported getting more than 5 inches.

More than 10 inches was reported in parts of the Sierra Nevada and central coast, as well as 31 inches in the Tuolumne Meadows in the Sierra.

In Los Angeles County, most areas received around 2 inches of rain, with some areas getting 3 inches.

During those rainy days, the California Highway Patrol reported receiving more than 1,900 calls in total for weather-related crashes.

City News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainstormcalifornia waterdroughtSouthern CaliforniaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
Excessive heat warnings in place for SoCal all week
California heat wave prompts statewide Flex Alert
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
High surf advisory issued in SoCal amid rising temperatures
More Weather
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News