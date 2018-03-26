BUSINESS

Long Beach to consider allowing more tattoo parlors after 2011 lawsuit ruling

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Tattoo shops could be putting their ink on leases in Long Beach as the city is poised for a change to its zoning policy.


The new rules were prompted by a 2011 lawsuit, claiming restricting tattoo parlors violated the First Amendment.

In March 2017, a federal appeals court agreed.

There are only nine tattoo parlors in Long Beach, a city of half-a-million people and 50 square miles.

On May 1, the Long Beach City Council will vote on whether or not to comply with the court's ruling.
