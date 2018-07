The city of Long Beach is moving on to Phase 2 of the Long Beach Airport renovations.Phase 2 will see the construction of an 11,000-square-foot ticketing lobby. The baggage claim area will get a new modern look, and a new meet-and-greet area will be created. The plans will also include improvements to the roadways to accommodate rideshare services.Phase 2 is expected to take five years and cost an estimated $74 million.