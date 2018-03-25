El Segundo natural gas power plant on the chopping block?

A new natural gas power plant was to be built on the grounds of the Scattergood Power Plant in El Segundo.The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power put the project on the back burner last June. It wanted to reevaluate its commitment to renewable energy sources.In the rolling blackouts of the early 2000s, California built many natural gas power plants, perhaps too many.Pressure from environmentalists and more supply than demand could mean the new gas-powered power plant in El Segundo may never be built.