Dog lovers are headed to Redondo Beach for some CPR training.The class is called "Pooch Paramedics" and the lessons here could save a dog's life.The classes are $99 and have been such a success more have been added.Portions of the proceeds go directly to the Redondo Beach K-9 unit.The last "Pooch Paramedic" class raised $1,000 for the K-9 unit. There will be two more classes March 25 and April 14.