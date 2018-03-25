COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Hermosa Beach facing challenges making greenbelt more accessible

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. --
Making the Hermosa Beach Greenbelt more accessible for people with disabilities has hit a snag.


The city council had voted to spend $280,000 on crushed granite to make the 3.7-mile path ADA-accessible.

But members on the city council argued a 1989 city code won't allow it.

The list of acceptable improvements to the greenbelt doesn't include complying with the American with Disabilities Act.

The city council has concluded there are three options: Do nothing, work with the accessibility groups for another solution, or put a zoning change on the ballot and let the voters decide.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsamericans with disabilities actdisability issuesHermosa BeachLos Angeles County
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Comedy events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week
Annenberg Beach House hosts picnic in Santa Monica
4 visual and performing arts events in Los Angeles this weekend
San Bernardino police take at-risk youth camping
Thousands of guns melted in Rancho Cucamonga
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News