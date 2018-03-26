The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Beverly Grove, Right Now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Beverly Grove via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.) asdfasd j
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
745 N Edinburgh Ave., #3
Listed at $1,696 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 745 N Edinburgh Ave., is 39.4 percent less than the $2,800 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Beverly Grove.
In the unit, tenants will find laminate flooring, an oven and ample cabinet space. Pets are not allowed.
647 N Hayworth Ave., #102
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 647 N Hayworth Ave., is listed for $1,995 / month.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, high ceilings, a balcony and in-unit laundry. Pets are not permitted.
121 S Swall Dr.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 121 S Swall Dr., which is going for $2,000 / month.
In the unit, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, a walk-in closet and a full kitchen. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pets are not allowed.
632 N Sweetzer Ave.
Then, there's this 650-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 632 N Sweetzer Ave. and listed for $2,150 / month.
In the unit, tenants will find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of closet space and a ceiling fan. Building amenities include reserved parking. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
118 S Wetherly Dr., #210
Listed at $2,295 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 118 S Wetherly Dr.
In the unit, anticipate stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, a bathroom with a walk-in shower and a balcony. Amenities available in the building include an elevator, a pool, secured entry and assigned parking. Pets are not permitted.
319 S Clark Dr., #209
Finally, this 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment, situated at 319 S Clark Dr., is also listed for $2,295 / month.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood floors, ample closet space and a full kitchen with a double oven. Building amenities include secured entry and assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
