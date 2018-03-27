What Does $1,800 Rent You In Studio City, Today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in this Los Angeles neighborhood with a budget of $1,800 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the listings, below.
4251 Mary Ellen Ave.
Listed at $1,795 / month, this 528-square-foot apartment is located at 4251 Mary Ellen Ave.
In the unit, you can expect carpeting, granite countertops, a ceiling fan and closet space. Pets aren't welcome.
10947 Bloomfield St.
Here's a studio apartment at 10947 Bloomfield St. that's going for $1,725 / month.
Tenants will find the unit features carpeted floors, granite countertops, a deck and a dishwasher. The building has outdoor space, a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pets aren't welcome.
11105 Acama St.
Located at 11105 Acama St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,705/ month.
In the unit, you can expect carpeting, closet space, a ceiling fan and granite countertops. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
