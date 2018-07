What Does $1,800 Rent You In Studio City, Today?

4251 Mary Ellen Ave.

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Studio City?We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in this Los Angeles neighborhood with a budget of $1,800 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)Take a look at the listings, below.Listed at $1,795 / month, this 528-square-foot apartment is located at 4251 Mary Ellen Ave.In the unit, you can expect carpeting, granite countertops, a ceiling fan and closet space. Pets aren't welcome.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)Here's a studio apartment at 10947 Bloomfield St. that's going for $1,725 / month.Tenants will find the unit features carpeted floors, granite countertops, a deck and a dishwasher. The building has outdoor space, a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pets aren't welcome.(Check out the complete listing here .)Located at 11105 Acama St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,705/ month.In the unit, you can expect carpeting, closet space, a ceiling fan and granite countertops. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.(Check out the complete listing here .)---