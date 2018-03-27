REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,800 Rent You In Studio City, Today?

4251 Mary Ellen Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Studio City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in this Los Angeles neighborhood with a budget of $1,800 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

4251 Mary Ellen Ave.




Listed at $1,795 / month, this 528-square-foot apartment is located at 4251 Mary Ellen Ave.

In the unit, you can expect carpeting, granite countertops, a ceiling fan and closet space. Pets aren't welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

10947 Bloomfield St.




Here's a studio apartment at 10947 Bloomfield St. that's going for $1,725 / month.

Tenants will find the unit features carpeted floors, granite countertops, a deck and a dishwasher. The building has outdoor space, a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pets aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

11105 Acama St.



Located at 11105 Acama St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,705/ month.

In the unit, you can expect carpeting, closet space, a ceiling fan and granite countertops. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

