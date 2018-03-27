Arizona teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with 13-year-old student

Goodyear police have arrested a teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student. (MCSO)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (KABC) --
An Arizona teacher was arrested and accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old male student, according to police.

Brittany Zamora, 27, was taken into custody Thursday by authorities in Goodyear, Arizona after the sexual relationship was reported by the principal of Las Brisas Academy, the school the boy attended.

Police said the principal was made aware of the alleged relationship by the parents of the boy, who had discovered text messages about the sexual activity indicating it had taken place both on and off the school's campus.

A statement on the school's website indicated Zamora had been fired and reported to the Arizona State Board of Education after her arrest.
