LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Los Angeles Dodgers are donating $2 million to help the rebuilding of Puerto Rico after the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria last year.
Team owner and chairman Mark Walter announced the donation to Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico on Tuesday.
The donation was made after consulting with Dodgers infielder-outfielder Enrique "Kike" Hernandez and his fiancée, Mariana Vicente, who are both from Puerto Rico.
The couple are adding $225,000 to the donation with their own fundraising efforts through You Caring and Puerto Rico Se Levanta T-shirt sales through sports merchandiser 500 LEVEL.
"It's been more than six months since Hurricane Maria's devastating effects on Puerto Rico and with so much work still to be done, the Dodgers want to do our part to help with the island's rebuilding and recovery efforts," Walter said. "Kike and Mariana have been such strong advocates for Puerto Rico, and we want to join their families and loved ones in helping repair the community and work towards a return to normalcy."