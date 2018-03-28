COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --A $10,000 reward is being offered to find whoever stole a cache of weapons from a Compton city vault.
The reward, which was announced Tuesday by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the stolen firearms.
Approximately 31 firearms being stored in a vault at the old Compton City Hall on Alameda Street recently went missing.
The discovery came as Compton City Manager Cecil Rhambo, a former assistant Los Angeles County sheriff, learned last year that Compton had custody of some 200 guns.
Rhambo ordered the sheriff's department to inventory the weapons and remove them from city property until the Compton city officials could decide what to do with them.
The deputies catalogued the guns. When they returned to retrieve them, they discovered dozens of the weapons had been stolen.
ATF officials believe the weapons were stolen sometime between March 6 and Aug. 31, 2017.
The missing firearms included 23 Beretta .40-caliber pistols and eight Glock .40-caliber pistols, ATF officials said.
The cache had been stored in the vault since Compton disbanded its police department in 2000 and the L.A. County Sheriff's Department took over.
The case remains under investigation by the ATF. If you have any relevant information, you're urged to call 1-800-ATF-GUNS or the ATF Long Beach office at (818) 265-3760.