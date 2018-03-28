FOOD & DRINK

Score Pastries & Coffee At DTLA's New 'Paris Baguette'

Photo: Monica L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bakery, offering coffee and tea and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to downtown Los Angeles, called Paris Baguette, is located at 200 E. 9th St.

Specializing in cakes, pastries, sandwiches and signature coffee drinks, the French-themed Korean bakery has more than 3,000 locations worldwide.

For baked goods, look for offerings like cinnamon sugar coffee buns, castella and soft strawberry cream cake. If you're going the lunch route, options include a grilled chicken caesar salad and an omelet with green salad.

Rounding things out are signature drinks like the "Watermelon Tornado Juice," honey cold-brew lattes, iced caramel lattes, and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new bakery has made a promising start.

Monica L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 3rd, said, "We were so excited to hear this place was opening so close to our place. The inside of the store was welcoming with its bright and open interior utilizing a lot of natural light."

And Julie Y. said, "You can't go wrong here! Cute, tasty, warm and cold pastries and sandwiches. I love this place!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Paris Baguette is open daily from 6:30am-7pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefood
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News