REAL ESTATE

Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In East Hollywood, Los Angeles

1376 N Serrano Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a quality option for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're apartment hunting on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in East Hollywood look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in East Hollywood via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

1410 N Kenmore Ave.




Listed at $1,450 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 1410 N Kenmore Ave., is 14.5 percent less than the $1,695 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in East Hollywood.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring and plenty of closet space. Amenities include assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

4663 Rosewood Ave.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 4663 Rosewood Ave., is listed for $1,495 / month.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, built-in storage, hardwood flooring and closet space. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

800 N Mariposa Ave.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 800 N Mariposa Ave., which is also going for $1,495 / month.

In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, granite countertops, wooden cabinets, air conditioning, a ceiling fan, walk-in closets and a deck. Building amenities include assigned parking, secured entry, on-site laundry, a swimming pool and an elevator. This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the full listing here.)

4641 La Mirada Ave., #3




Then there's this 600-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4641 La Mirada Ave., listed at $1,545 / month.

Tenants can expect the unit to feature air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, secure entry and on-site laundry. Animals are not welcome.

(See the listing here.)

1376 N Serrano Ave.




Finally, listed at $1,595 / month is this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 1376 N Serrano Ave.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, granite countertops, large windows and closet space. Amenities in this gated community include parking and on-site laundry. Pets are not allowed.

(Here's the listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental property
REAL ESTATE
Huntington Beach's most deluxe real estate rentals
What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?
What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Show More
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
More News