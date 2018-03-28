LAX looking for ideas for area north of airport

LAX is looking for ideas for an area north of the airport.Los Angeles World Airports, the city agency that owns and operates LAX, says 93 acres are up for development.LAWA has divided the area into two plots of land; both are north of Westchester Parkway in Westchester.Area 1 is two acres and zoned for 10,000 square feet of office space, as well as recreational uses. Area 2 is 83 acres and zoned for 750,000 square feet of new office space. LAWA wants it to have a campus-like feel and have open space for recreational use for the community.This is part of the larger 340-acre LAX Northside Plan. LAX purchased the land in the 1970s as a buffer between the airport and residential neighborhoods.