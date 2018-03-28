BUSINESS

Iconic VIP Records sign removed from historic perch in Long Beach

The iconic V.I.P. Records sign stood for decades in Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The iconic V.I.P. Records sign in Long Beach was taken down to make way for a new 7-Eleven.


The sign used to be on top of the V.I.P. Records store, until owner Kelvin Anderson moved to a smaller location on the same block. When 7-Eleven signed a 30-year lease, the sign was removed and put into storage.

Since then, the city of Long Beach has made the sign a historic landmark.

Now, Anderson is looking for someplace to put his sign. He has his eye on a plot or land across from the original V.I.P. Records store. He wants to build a V.I.P. museum and multi-media center.
