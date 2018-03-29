Man sentenced to 31 years to life in prison for sexually abusing 2 Palmdale girls, impregnating one

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
A man has been sentenced to 31 years to life in state prison for sexually abusing two Palmdale sisters, ages 9 and 11, one of whom became pregnant.

Jerardo Garcia Sierra, 28, pleaded no contest last month to one count each of lewd act upon a child and sexual intercourse or sodomy with a child 10 years or younger. As a result of that plea, Garcia will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

Following the sexual abuse, one of the victims became pregnant, but the baby died shortly after birth, according to evidence presented at the preliminary hearing.

Sierra, who had access to the two girls through a family member, began the abuse in May 2013. The district attorney's office said Sierra continued to abuse the younger victim through August 2016.
