California voters are divided on whether they believe local officials should help, hinder or stay out of the way when federal ICE agents go after those accused of minor offenses, according to a SurveyUSA poll conducted for Eyewitness News.Poll results show that when it comes to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials taking custody of immigrants accused of, a majority statewide (54 percent) say that local officials should work to help ICE. Just 11 percent said local California officials should try to stop ICE in such circumstances, and 24 percent said local officials should stay out of the way.Voters are much more divided in cases when ICE agents are trying to arrest immigrants for. According to poll results, 29 percent said local officials should help ICE, with Republicans four times more likely as Democrats to say so.Results also show that 25 percent said local officials should try to stop ICE, with liberal voters four times as likely as conservative voters to say so. Lastly, 34 percent said local officials should stay out of the way. Similar results were seen in cases where ICE agents go after immigrants accused of immigration violations only.In the context of vocal local opposition to the Trump administration's immigration policies, and shortly after President Donald Trump came to California to inspect prototypes of different walls that might be built along the Mexican border, SurveyUSA asked voters how they would characterize the need to erect a physical barrier:- 11% say it's one of the nation's top priorities.- 14% say it's a high priority.- 14% say it's a priority.- 19% say it's not a priority.- 40% say it's a distraction.Separately, voters by 5:1 are opposed to a section of Northern California cleaving off from the rest of the state, becoming America's 51st state , and taking the name of Jefferson.Republicans, conservatives, men and young people are slightly more likely to favor cutting the state in half, but majorities across the demographic spectrum oppose the publicized plan.Here are the poll's questions and the respondents' answers, by percentage:54% - Work To Help ICE11% - Work To Stop ICE24% - Stay Out Of The Way10% - Not Sure29% - Work To Help ICE25% - Work To Stop ICE34% - Stay Out Of The Way12% - Not Sure27% - Work To Help ICE28% - Work To Stop ICE33% - Stay Out Of The Way12% - Not Sure11% - One Of The Nation's Highest Priorities14% - A High Priority14% - A Priority19% - Not a Priority40% - A Distraction3% - Not Sure14% - Secede73% - Remain13% - Not Sure15% - Northern Part Should Secede72% - Remain Part Of California13% - Not SureSurveyUSA interviewed 882 registered voters March 22, 2018 through March 25, 2018. A larger group, 1,100 adults, were asked questions about whether California should secede from the union and whether a section of Northern California should split off and become the state of Jefferson.