Meet California's deputy first dog: Cali Brown

Although only a few months old, California's Deputy First Dog already has a lot on her plate. (Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown)

ABC7.com staff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) --
There's a new leader in Sacramento and she's only a few months old.

Gov. Jerry Brown appointed his pup, Cali Brown, as the state's "deputy first dog."

Cali was born in January in Herald, California. The dog is a bordoodle, which is a mix of poodle and border collie.

She didn't join the Brown family until this month.

As deputy first dog, her duties include assisting the First Dog Colusa Brown in "herding staff at the State Capitol and lending a paw around the family ranch in Colusa County."

Colusa Brown tweeted approval of the pick.

