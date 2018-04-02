REAL ESTATE

Harvey Milk Park in Long Beach undergoing transformation

Construction has begun in Long Beach on a re-envisioned Harvey Milk Park.

The 500-square-foot park will be transformed into a more collaborative space. Improvements will include an updated memorial wall honoring local leaders in the LGBTQ community.

Renovations are geared toward accommodating more areas to bring people together, including benches, tables and charging stations. Other updates will be a stage for events and a mural honoring Harvey Milk.

The renovation is scheduled for completion in May.
