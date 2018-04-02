2 men who died after small plane crashed in Santa Paula area identified

A mangled homebuilt single-engine aircraft is shown after it crashed into a storage container on a property just outside of Santa Paula on Saturday, April 2, 2018.

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities released the identities of the two people killed after a homebuilt plane crashed into a storage container in the Santa Paula area over the weekend.

Ted Dopler, 60, of Palmdale, and Jody Smith, 58, of Lancaster, both died in the single-engine plane crash Saturday afternoon. The coroner determined both men died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries because of the accident.

The homebuilt Vans RV6A aircraft had left earlier Saturday from Rosamond Skypark Airport in the Antelope Valley, but authorities do not know yet where the men were heading.

The aircraft crashed on a property in a wooded area in the 17800 block of South Mountain Road, just outside the city limits of Santa Paula. No one on the ground was injured.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA. NTSB officials are looking for witnesses to the crash and asked that they contact them through the email witness@ntsb.gov.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashplane accidentman killedcrashNTSBFAAinvestigationVentura CountySanta PaulaLos Angeles CountyPalmdaleLancaster
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
2 killed when homebuilt plane crashes near Santa Paula
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News