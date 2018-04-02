HEALTH

Salmonella outbreak in 8 states linked to dried coconut

Three brands have recalled their dried coconut products after 13 people were infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Typhimurium. (WLS)

ABC7.com staff
The Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to eat recalled dried coconut after a multi-state Salmonella outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with the FDA, states and local officials are investigating 13 cases of Salmonella Typhimurium illnesses in eight states, including five in California.

So far, three people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported, according to the CDC.

In March, three brands issued recalls of their dried coconut products.

International Harvest Inc. recalled bags of Organic Go Smile! Raw Coconut and bulk packages of Go Smiles Dried Coconut Raw, Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets recalled Natural Grocers Coconut Smiles Organic and Healthy Nut Factory recalled its Organic Coconut Smiles products.

Sixteen retail locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Minnesota, Montana, New York, South Carolina, Utah and Washington have been identified by the FDA as having been supplied with these potentially contaminated dried coconut products.

People infected with Salmonella are at risk for fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. It can also possibly be fatal for young children.

The FDA warns anyone with the recalled products should not consume them.
