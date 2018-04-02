Felony charge filed against OC man who allegedly tried to have sex with 4-year-old

Nicolas Ryan Castillo, 29, is seen in a photo on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
A felony complaint has been filed against the 29-year-old Orange County security guard accused of trying to pay to have sex with a 4-year-old girl.

The complaint charges Nicolas Ryan Castillo with solicitation to commit sexual assault and asks for bail of $100,000.

Castillo was arrested last week after authorities say he offered a woman - who turned out to be an undercover detective - $700 for sex with her child.

The arrest followed a month-long investigation involving Santa Ana police and the FBI. Investigators collected boxes of electronic evidence from his home and believe there may be evidence of child pornography.

EMBED More News Videos

A man has been arrested in Orange County for allegedly trying to pay for sex with a 4-year-old.


They also believe there could be more victims. They believe there was one potential victim who may have moved to the Seattle area and they are hoping to get in touch with her.

Castillo had been living with his fiancée and her family in Anaheim for several weeks prior to the arrest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex crimeschild sex assaultOrange CountyAnaheim
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News