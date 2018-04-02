The complaint charges Nicolas Ryan Castillo with solicitation to commit sexual assault and asks for bail of $100,000.
Castillo was arrested last week after authorities say he offered a woman - who turned out to be an undercover detective - $700 for sex with her child.
The arrest followed a month-long investigation involving Santa Ana police and the FBI. Investigators collected boxes of electronic evidence from his home and believe there may be evidence of child pornography.
They also believe there could be more victims. They believe there was one potential victim who may have moved to the Seattle area and they are hoping to get in touch with her.
Castillo had been living with his fiancée and her family in Anaheim for several weeks prior to the arrest.