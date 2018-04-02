FOOD & DRINK

'Maru Coffee' Expands in L.A. With New Arts District Location

Photo: Joey E./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score coffee, tea and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 1019 S. Santa Fe Ave. in the Arts District, the newcomer is called Maru Coffee.

The new coffeeshop took over an open and airy warehouse in the Arts District and is the latest Los Angeles location for Maru Coffee; it also has a Los Feliz outpost, reports Eater Los Angeles.

Want something more substantial than coffee or tea? Maru Coffee also offers organic yogurt, granola and pastries.

Maru Coffee has proven popular thus far, with a four-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Marsha R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 22nd, said, "Good coffee, great decor, clean and bright environment. You can tell this is going to be a hit in the Arts District just like the other location is. ... It's a great place for meeting with friends to enjoy a drink and chat."

Yelper Yoojin S. added, "Nice minimalistic decor in an airy roomy space. They just replaced Rabbit Crew (you'll be missed), but I'm so glad they also serve oat milk!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Maru Coffee is open weekdays from 7am-5pm, and weekends from 8am-6pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefood
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News