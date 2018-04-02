A new spot to score coffee, tea and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 1019 S. Santa Fe Ave. in the Arts District, the newcomer is called Maru Coffee.
The new coffeeshop took over an open and airy warehouse in the Arts District and is the latest Los Angeles location for Maru Coffee; it also has a Los Feliz outpost, reports Eater Los Angeles.
Want something more substantial than coffee or tea? Maru Coffee also offers organic yogurt, granola and pastries.
Maru Coffee has proven popular thus far, with a four-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Marsha R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 22nd, said, "Good coffee, great decor, clean and bright environment. You can tell this is going to be a hit in the Arts District just like the other location is. ... It's a great place for meeting with friends to enjoy a drink and chat."
Yelper Yoojin S. added, "Nice minimalistic decor in an airy roomy space. They just replaced Rabbit Crew (you'll be missed), but I'm so glad they also serve oat milk!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Maru Coffee is open weekdays from 7am-5pm, and weekends from 8am-6pm.
'Maru Coffee' Expands in L.A. With New Arts District Location
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News