What Will $1,700 Rent You in Los Angeles, Right Now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Los Angeles if you don't want to spend more than $1,700 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the listings, below.
845 Bunker Hill Ave., #201 (Chinatown)
Listed at $1,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 845 Bunker Hill Ave.
In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Building amenities include on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," has minimal bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
312 W 5th St., #909 (Downtown)
Next, there's this studio apartment, situated at 312 W 5th St., that's also listed at $1,700 / month for its 650-square-feet of space.
In the unit, there are high ceilings, granite countertops, air conditioning, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, large windows and built-in storage. The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center and concierge service. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
30 Dudley Ave., #04 (Venice)
Here's an apartment at 30 Dudley Ave. that's going for $1,698 / month.
Tenants will find hardwood floors, large windows, an oven and built-in storage. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
745 N Edinburgh Ave., #3 (Beverly Grove)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 745 N Edinburgh Ave. and listed for $1,696 / month.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, an oven, cabinet space and plenty of natural light. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
2929 S Budlong Ave. (Adams-Normandie)
Located at 2929 S Budlong Ave., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,695/ month.
In the unit, you can anticipate high ceilings, a mix of hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting and closet space. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
3630 Westwood Blvd., #14 (Palms)
Also listed at $1,695 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 3630 Westwood Blvd.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, plenty of natural light and ample closet and storage space. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
2405 Roscomare Rd. (Bel-Air)
Next, there's this studio apartment, situated at 2405 Roscomare Rd. and listed at $1,695 / month for its 450-square-feet of space.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinets and granite countertops. The building has on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool and on-site management. This spot doesn't allow dogs.
Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1531 N Detroit St. (Hollywood)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1531 N Detroit St. that's going for $1,695 / month.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, ample storage space and plenty of natural light. Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator and garage parking. Pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
3272 Atwater Ave. (Atwater Village)
Next, check out this 800-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 3272 Atwater Ave. and listed for $1,695 / month.
In the unit, tenants can expect a mix of hardwood and tile floors, closet space, a ceiling fan and plenty of natural light. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
14403 Addison St. (Sherman Oaks)
Located at 14403 Addison St., this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is listed for $1,695 / month.
In the unit, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinets and a dishwasher. Building amenities include outdoor space, a swimming pool, parking and on-site laundry. Feline companions are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
