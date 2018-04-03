ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Stranger Things' coming to Universal Studios for Halloween Horror Nights

"Stranger Things" is coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. (Universal Studios)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Things will be extra strange at Universal Studios this Halloween.

The popular Netflix series "Stranger Things" will be incorporated into the theme park's Halloween Horror Nights with new mazes and creatures from the show terrorizing guests.


The mazes at the parks in Los Angeles, Orlando and Singapore will be designed to incorporate scenes and storylines from the show, such as the Hawkins National Laboratory and the Byers home decorated with an erratic display of flashing Christmas lights.

The show's producers worked with the park on the displays.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Sept. 14.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttheme parknetflixhalloweenUniversal CityLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Becca selects her final 2 men after Fantasy Suite dates
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines to host new hour of 'GMA'
Patrick Cassidy embraces new role at 5-Star Theatricals in Thousand Oaks
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News